Wendy Williams revealed that she wouldn't be returning back to her talk show this season following reports that she's dealing with health issues. Several temp replacements have held it down in her sense, like Remy Ma, Fat Joe, and Sherri Shepherd.



Rommel Demano/Getty Images

According to Variety, Shepherd could be taking over Wendy's timeslot with her own talk show. The actress has reportedly been in "advanced discussions" with Lionsgate's Debar-Mercury to launch her own daytime talk show which could potentially replace The Wendy Williams Show. It seems that Shepherd's work as Wendy's temp replacement became wildly popular among the daytime talk show audience.

At this point, Wendy hasn't confirmed whether or not she'd return to the show. She's been absent from the show last year and this year but the network would welcome Wendy's return if she were up to it. A source close to Wendy said her potential return in the future would depend on her health.

“We’ll deal with the fall when we get there, but she’s not returning this season,” a source close to Williams told Variety.

However, they also said that Wendy is "incredibly grateful for all of the guest hosts who have held down the fort."

Lionsgate Debar-Mercury has yet to comment on a potential show with Sherri Shepherd. We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding The Wendy Williams show.

[Via]