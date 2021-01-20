Wendy Williams Doesn't Want To Meet Ex's Lovechild: "She'll Want To Meet Me First"

In the blink of an eye, Wendy Williams's life became one of the Hot Topics she gossips about on her show. The famed talk show host was reportedly on a downward spiral nearly two years ago as she was dealing with the after-effects of her then-husband Kevin Hunter not only cheating on her but fathering a child with his mistress. It was a time when Wendy found her name in headlines day after day, but as she reflected on the scandal with ET Canada, the shock jock said she loved every minute because she knew her biopic and other projects were on the horizon.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Williams spoke about her forthcoming Lifetime biopic with the outlet and touched on her failed marriage with Hunter. "I was playing it off to my ex-husband like I still loved him and like I knew nothing and trying to be a good mother—like, I would never make the tears in front of my son," said Wendy. However, during that time, she'd hired a private investigator to find out what was really going on behind her back.

ET Canada wanted to know if Wendy has been introduced to Hunter's lovechild. "The baby? No, why would I want to meet her," she said of her son's half-sister. "And I don't want to know her. She'll want to meet me first, though. Do you know where your father was the night that your mother was giving birth? He was with that lady on TV, Ms. Wendy. 'Cause he was with me."

She added that she's moved on from "serial cheater" Hunter and the scandal, and has forgiven him for all that occurred in their marriage. Watch her interview below.