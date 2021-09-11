Ahead of the premiere of the 13th season of her talk show, Wendy Williams has canceled all her promotional activities for the week due to "ongoing health issues." In a statement posted to her Instagram, a representative writes that she still plans to be present for The Wendy Williams Show premiere on September 20th.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back on her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere,” the Instagram statement explains.



Michael Tran / Getty Images

The post did not further detail the extent of Williams' health issues; however, she has taken time away from her show in past seasons to deal with her ongoing battle with Graves’ disease. She was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2018.

Despite planning to be back in time for her show's first episode of the new season, Page Six reports that sources close to Williams are not as optimistic.

“People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” one source told the publication.

Williams has had Nick Cannon, Jerry O’Connell, Sherri Shepherd, and more fill in as guest hosts when she's taken time away from the show in the past.

[Via]