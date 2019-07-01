The Golden State Warriors released a statement on Kevin Durant's departure on Monday, in which Co-Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob announced that no player will wear Durant's #35 for the Warriors again.

Lacob's statement reads:

"Three years ago, we were thrilled with the arrival of Kevin Durant, a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game. He provided our fans and franchise with numerous highlights during his stay here - two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, three trips to the Finals, unparalleled efficiency - and carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court. His commitment to our community was evident each day, including last season when his philanthropic efforts earned him the NBA's annual Community Assist Award. Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey. As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again."

While Durant left the Warriors in order to team with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets, and Andre Iguodala was traded to Memphis, Golden State did re-sign All Star guard Klay Thompson to a five-year extension worth $190 million. Thompson, 29, averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season with the Warriors.

The Warriors also acquired All Star guard D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets, although reports suggest he will be traded in a matter of time.