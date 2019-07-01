One of the biggest surprises on the opening night of NBA free agency was the sign-and-trade between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets that landed All Star point guard D'Angelo Russell in the Bay Area. According to reports, Russell's deal with the Warriors is for four years and $117 million. However, it doesn't appear that DLo will be remaining with the Warriors for the duration of that contract.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning, The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that the Warriors intend to trade D'Angelo Russell at some point, "It's just a matter of when."

Says Stein (h/t Andrew Perloff):

"De'Angelo Russell does not fit there whatsoever. They just did not want to see Kevin Durant walk out the door with no compensation. ... They will trade him. It's just a matter of when."

Russell was originally drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft, before Magic Johnson traded him to the Brooklyn Nets after his sophomore season.

The 23-year old point guard developed into an All Star last season in Brooklyn, averaging career highs across the board with 21.1 points, 7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game while leading the Nets to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.