The Golden State Warriors have acquired D'Angelo Russell from the Brooklyn Nets in a reported four-year deal worth $117 million following news of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's departure from their respective franchises to join the Nets during his period of free agency.

It will mark Russell's return to California, this time shifting away from Los Angeles and joining the squad in the Bay Area. Sources tell USA Today that in order to make wiggle room in the salary cap for Russell, the Warriors decided to let go of Andre Iguodala, trading the star along with future first-round draft picks to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Warriors have been particularly hit at the core with Durant leaving and Klay Thompson suffering an ACL injury that could very well lave him sitting out the entire season. With Russell, however, they've got their hands on a versatile guard coming off his best season yet. This season, Russell average 21.1 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. Landing his very first designation as an All-Star, he also shot 43.4% from the field and 36.9% on 3-pointers.