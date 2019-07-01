Klay Thompson will be re-signing with the Golden State Warriors on a five-year, $190 million max contract, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, among others.

It was always believed that Thompson would re-up with the Warriors but there was some uncertainty heading into the free agency period due to Thompson's ACL injury. The five-time All Star, who will be 34 years old by the time his five-year contract runs out, averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season with the Warriors.

The Warriors selected Thompson 11th overall out of Washington State in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he has earned two All-NBA selections to go along with three championship rings in his first eight seasons. The 29-year old shooting guard was named to the All-Defensive Second Team this season, although he missed out on a third All-NBA selection, which cost him the chance to sign a "supermax" contract extension.

Thompson will likely miss most of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from an ACL injury but the Warriors did pull off a trade for D'Angelo Russell which should give Steph Curry and Draymond Green some much needed assistance as they look to keep pace in the wildly competitive Western Conference following the departure of Kevin Durant.