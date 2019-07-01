Brooklyn Nets fans will most likely have to wait until the 2020-21 NBA season to actually see Kevin Durant take the court in a Nets jersey, but they won't have to wait that long to get their hands on the black and white No. 35.

If the reality of the Durant-Nets signing hasn't quite sunk in yet for Nets fans, KD's brother, Tony, shared a first glimpse of his brother's new jersey on his IG story - while bumping Jay-Z's "Feelin' It."

The 10-time All Star made his free agency announcement on Sunday night via "The Boardroom" IG account, which is the official page of his sports business TV show on ESPN+. Similar to his brother's jersey unveiling video, The Boardroom post was highlighted by the sounds of another Brooklyn legend, the Notorious BIG.

Durant, who will turn 31 in September, will be joined in Brooklyn by Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. According to reports, both KD and Kyrie took less than max money, which will allow DeAndre Jordan to ink a four-year, $40 million deal.

KD averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Golden State Warriors last season, while Irving posted 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5 rebounds per game with the Boston Celtics.