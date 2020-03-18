Over the past week, the NBA has been significantly hit by the Coronavirus crisis. It all started when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for it. From there, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant, and four other players tested positive which has left a ripple effect throughout the rest of the league. Numerous teams are in the midst of being tested although one franchise is taking a stand. In fact, it's the Golden State Warriors who have decided not to receive any testing.

While some may find this to be reckless, there is a noble reason behind it. According to Warriors reporter Connor Letourneau, team president Bob Myers noted that there is a lack of testing available for regular people and he didn't want the Warriors to get special treatment because they are athletes.

"We've been told that the testing is in short supply, and we're treating ourselves like people. ... We're not better than anyone else. ... I've been told we shouldn't test asymptomatic people in California," Myers said.

Myers raises a critical point here as numerous people have been turned away for testing, despite having light symptoms. With cases on the rise, testing will become crucial in the given weeks, especially for the most vulnerable people in our society.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to give them to you.