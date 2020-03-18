Yesterday, the sports world was rocked by the revelation that Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the Coronavirus, after having gone on a western road trip. The last team they played before the season was postponed, was the Los Angeles Lakers who, of course, have stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Fans immediately took to social media as they were scared for the health and well-being of those players, rightfully so.

With this latest story in mind, the Lakers took to social media last night and assured fans that they were taking proper precautions to make sure their players are safe. Everyone on the team, including staff will be tested expeditiously. While this is great news, it's quite concerning for the general population who can't seem to get tested even if they have the symptoms.

Regardless, this could be a trend that continues to rise as the weeks go on. Athletes are at the highest risk of contracting the virus since they are constantly traveling and interacting with shared spaces. With this in mind, it's easy to see how the virus has spread so quickly throughout the NBA. What is promising, however, is that the vast majority of players have been asymptomatic.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.