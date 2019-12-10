Warhol.SS Shares "M.I.A." EP With Features From Famous Dex & Ugly God

Warhol.SS impressed last year with his Chest Hurts mixtape. The Chicago rapper took on a menacing sound on that project, selecting dark beats that made his flexes come across as threats. For his new release, a six-track EP entitled M.I.A., he decided to switch things up. While he's still spitting bars in his semi-slur, the beats are significantly more joyful.

M.I.A. has hyperactive energy. Bobby Kritical, Staccato, Kid Hazel, OZ Musique, Rawbone and Max Antoine provide production that is littered with relentless 808s, propelling Warhol.SS forward with every thump. Multiple songs make use of the undying trend of flute-laced instrumentals to add a whimsical touch. All of these elements combine to make M.I.A. feel like a summery playlist, a feeling which is amplified by the cover art. The songs are incredibly upbeat, but Warhol.SS raps with an effortlessness that could make the tape a suitable listen for laying in a hammock on a remote island.

M.I.A. includes "Top Off", which features Ugly God and was released a week ago. It has already garnered 50k plays on SoundCloud. Make sure to keep an eye on Warhol.SS. He has huge potential.

M.I.A. EP Tracklist:

1. Ace of Spades (Prod. by Bobby Kritical)

2. Do It w/ Famous Dex

3. Hannibal (Prod. by Staccato)

4. Top Off w/ Ugly God (Prod. by Kid Hazel, OZ Musique (co.))

5. WYO (Prod. by Rawbone)

6. On My Back (Prod. by Max Antoine)