Walmart's social media manager was a little too quick with a recent response to a user since their supposed joke was received as insensitive. After a fan of the store's Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls expressed on Twitter that they would be speeding to the nearest location to cop the strawberry and cream-flavored bites, Walmart responded writing: "Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket."

Considering that Paul sadly passed in 2013 after a car crash in California, the Twitterverse was quick to call out the tone-deaf comment. "OMG. You can delete it all you want @Walmart but whoever posted that better be fired. So tasteless. RIP Paul Walker - died in my hometown," one user wrote, while another added, "WalMart referencing a Workaholics line from 2011 (that was from an episode that aired before Paul Walker died) 7 years after Walker died and the line would be in poor taste is just another reason to not encourage the brands."

Walmart has since apologized for the tweet, writing: "We apologize to Paul Walker's family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed."

Some users, however, didn't see the harm. "I get why people are mad at the WalmartPaul Walker thing, but I feel like this was more of a fast and furious reference, because he literally drove fast in the movies. Also this was a quote from some show I don't think they meant it to come off as disrespectful."

