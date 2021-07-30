mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale & DJ Premier Team Up For The Smooth "Why Would I Stop"

Joshua Robinson
July 30, 2021 11:27
Why Would I Stop
DJ Premier & Wale

DJ Premier and Wale collaborate on a song for the "Watch the Sound" docuseries soundtrack.


Hip-Hop fans have been treated to a surprise, yet welcomed, collaboration between DJ Premier and Wale, and it's all thanks to Mark Ronson's new Watch the Sound docuseries on Apple TV+. According to HipHop-N-More, the show will "examines sound creation and revolutionary technology used to shape music, and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound," and artists such as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Questlove are set to appear in Watch the Sound.

Coinciding with the premiere of Mark Ronson's six-part docuseries, a new song from the song's soundtrack has been shared as well, and it features none other than the collaboration between Waleand DJ Premier. Titled "Why Would I Stop," the smooth cut is a much too short offering that finds Folarin waxing poetic over a laid-back Preemo beat.

Listen to "Why Would I Stop" below and let us know if you're feeling DJ Premier and Wale's new track together.

Quotable Lyrics

You like the clout, I love the game
You and I not the same
I'm wise beyond my years, you dumb as all your days
Too much has happened to me, I should just pack up and leave
Blackballin' all that they do, I got that Kaepernick beef 

[via]

Via YOUTUBE
DJ Premier Wale
