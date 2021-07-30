Wale & DJ Premier Team Up For The Smooth "Why Would I Stop"

Hip-Hop fans have been treated to a surprise, yet welcomed, collaboration between DJ Premier and Wale, and it's all thanks to Mark Ronson's new Watch the Sound docuseries on Apple TV+. According to HipHop-N-More, the show will "examines sound creation and revolutionary technology used to shape music, and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound," and artists such as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Questlove are set to appear in Watch the Sound.

Coinciding with the premiere of Mark Ronson's six-part docuseries, a new song from the song's soundtrack has been shared as well, and it features none other than the collaboration between Waleand DJ Premier. Titled "Why Would I Stop," the smooth cut is a much too short offering that finds Folarin waxing poetic over a laid-back Preemo beat.

Listen to "Why Would I Stop" below and let us know if you're feeling DJ Premier and Wale's new track together.

Quotable Lyrics

You like the clout, I love the game

You and I not the same

I'm wise beyond my years, you dumb as all your days

Too much has happened to me, I should just pack up and leave

Blackballin' all that they do, I got that Kaepernick beef

[via]