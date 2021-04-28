Though they appear to have emerged from the blue, it would appear that NFTs aren't going anywhere -- and as such, the rap game has embraced them with open arms. Artists like Eminem, A$AP Rocky, Curren$y, and more have already hopped on board, and the legendary DJ Premier has officially stepped up with an NFT of his own.

Today, Primo will be auctioning his Golden Era Future NFT, beginning at 1:30 pm EST on Nifty Gateway. Created in partnership with artist collective Animus, Golden Era Future will feature nine instrumental tracks from the producer, which arrive complete with accompanying visuals inspired by the music.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

"I will always show up and show out to rep the art of the DJ, and this is one of the most personal projects I’ve ever been a part of” explains Premier, speaking on his latest development. “I’m looking forward to showing what we’ve been working on for my very first NFT drop. A collection of beats I’ve never released before with visual arts that speaks to my trajectory.”

Speaking on their partnership with DJ Premier, Animus Founder JN Silva opened up about the creative process. “We made sure to pay homage to DJ Premier’s incomparable career in hip-hop and honor his legacy through the visuals," he explains. "Preem gave us nine beats that show his undeniable range production-wise, and every piece speaks to his life and legacy.”

It should be interesting to see how Primo's foray into the NFT space plays out, though we can only hope this instrumental album ultimately ends up seeing the light of day. After all, hearing such a personal project from one of rap's greatest beatmakers of all time would certainly be welcomed by any self-respecting hip-hop head.

With the auction set to kick off at 1:30 PM EST, interested parties can head over to Nifty Gateway to participate right here.