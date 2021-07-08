Wale has announced that he's taking a break from social media, heading to the sidelines to deal with an undisclosed illness.

The rapper has been teasing his upcoming studio album Folarin 2 for the last few weeks, announcing that it would arrive this summer, but his plans may be thwarted because of an illness that he's fighting off. Making his final post before handing over his social media passwords to his management, Wale told his millions of fans that he's currently dealing with an illness that will take him out of commission for a while, but he promises that he'll return.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday," revealed Wale on Instagram. "I've missed many calls and texts.. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain't sure how long I'll be down but this shit ain't slight... Soon as I can come back strong I'll be back strong. As for now management will run my socials. Much love, see y'all soon."

Wale hasn't opened up about what sort of health difficulties he's facing right now. However, he's previously been open about his battle with mental health, including depression. Send prayers and positivity to Wale as he gets through this. Get well soon!



Instagram