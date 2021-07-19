Wack 100 says he wants a face-to-face with Tekashi 6ix9ine and that "he has yet to be held accountable." Wack asked DJ Akademics to help with him get in contact with the controversial rapper on Instagram, this weekend.

"YO @akademiks I have some real questions for @6ix9ine," he wrote in an Instagram story. "I need dude to look me in my eyes when I ask these questions. He has yet to be held accountable. Let me be the judge and the culture will be the jury."



Randy Shropshire / Getty Images

Wack also posted a video threatening to fight an unidentified man he referred to as "some neighborhood crip dude" who was harassing him online.

Wack previously spoke on 6ix9ine last week, saying that he wants him to fight Blueface after Tekashi dissed the "Thotiana" rapper.

"@6ix9ine @bluefasebleedem was one of the #Violators whole lotta #smashing going on just ask Sarah," wrote Wack 100 on Instagram.

He included a video where 6ix9ine speaks about beating up his ex-girlfriend. "Now come take it out on him I got the bag bet you go to bed the 1st round — it’ll be good for the culture you owe the world redemption anyways."

Check out Wack's post below.