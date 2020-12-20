Wack 100 found himself in a heated scuffle yesterday, though he did leave victorious. The West Coast rap manager, who counts The Game and Blueface among his clients, got into a physical altercation with two white men who he said hurled racial epithets in his direction. Never one to back down, Wack got on the defensive after the two men tried to rush him. Ultimately, Wack left one of them on the ground bloody while the other man continued to press his luck.

According to TMZ, Wack was at Primo Burgers in Lancaster, CA when it went down. They say the two men seen in the video were burning rubber behind Wack when he asked them to stop out of concern they'd lose control of their car. "Mind your f****** business [epithet]," is allegedly what was told to Wack in response and as the men exited their vehicles, Wack did as well.

"I was the victim. It was 2 on me and 2 approaching skinheads -- I'm just not going for it been doing this way too long," he wrote in the caption of the IG video he shared. "To all Black people, be careful. They are plotting and will try to attack you when they think you're vulnerable. As a Black man, I was in fear of my life so I defended myself. Now, they have called the police playing victim."

In the video, the two men pull up on Wack and try to swing. Wack punches one of the guys in the face who ultimately falls to the ground with blood coming out of his face. Laughter erupts in the background as the second man tells the guy filming to capture Wack 100's plates.

It seems that Wack is okay, telling the tabloid publication, "It's fine." Unfortunately, Instagram doesn't feel the same way. Wack shared another post to the platform revealing the video of the fight was taken off of its platform but Wack immediately pointed out the double standard.

"So I get attacked and I get bullied & harassed - @instagram when a black man is being killed or choked out it stays but when a black man is being attacked and wins it’s against your rules. Black on Black post stays guess that’s cool right," he shared to his page.

Check out Wack's post below.

