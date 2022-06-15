As the back and forths continue between Wack 100 and J. Prince, Big U has stepped forward to briefly address Wack mentioning him during a recent conversation. Big U is a Los Angeles icon with deep ties from the entertainment industry to the streets, and there was a time when he and Wack 100 were close friends. However, last year, U suggested that he wasn't fond of how Wack was moving, and in recent months, it seemed as if the divide was widening. During a recent interview, Wack was asked about the arguments that he's been involved in and the foes he's beginning to collect.

"When I look at the whole layout, there's probably only one person out of everything you been seeing going on that I wish it could've been different," said Wack. "And that's Big U. Because I love his family and no matter what me and him going through, I know his family, you know what I'm saying."

'I don't really address a lot of bullsh*t that's said on the internet. I'mma tell y'all this, I'mma address this fast and quick," said Big U. He began by saying that he heard about the interview that Wack had where he spoke on his regrets. "I don't accept no apology from no n*gga that disrespect my name, disrespect my family, and call me out my name, my n*gga."

"I ain't cool with nothin', I ain't cool with that CJ Mac sh*t, I ain't cool with that Dub C sh*t, I ain't cool with none of that, my n*gga," U continued. "That's all I got to say on that. I ain't f*ckin' with no n*gga that disrespect me, my n*gga. Come see me in my face. And that's all I'm sayin' to that right there. I ain't doin' nothin' else. Period."

He then told viewers to share the message as needed before doubling down that he is not going to mend fences with someone who disrespected him in this capacity. Check out Wack's interview and Big U's response below.