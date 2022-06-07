J. Prince is a legendary figure in Hip-Hop, and his reputation as one of the most feared and respected rap executives most certainly precedes him. When the Rap-A-Lot Records CEO sets something in motion, people tend to follow his lead, as evidenced by his ability to recover YBN Almighty Jay's snatched chain back in 2019 to his insistence that Ye and Drake bury the hatchet amidst the Donda and Certified Lover Boy drama last fall.

As J. Prince explains in his recent appearance on Wallo and Gillie Da Kid's latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, he's merely someone who "stand[s] for the culture." As a result, he also had a lot to say about Wack 100, an individual who he feels is actively working against Hip-Hop culture.



Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

"When I see one trying to shit on 2Pac, trying to shit on Nipsey, trying to shit on the homie Big U out there, trying to shit on Master P — good n*ggas, real n*ggas — Meek Mill. I see a n*gga get on a podcast with another rat and go off on 21 Savage. I’m like, 'Oh this n*gga got diarrhea of the mouth,'" J. Prince says while calling out Wack 100. "He like full of shit, right. He the type of n*gga that will take a shit in the bed and blame it on the baby. Imagine that. You take a raw shit in the bed and say, 'That’s the baby shit.' This is how he go about trying to change the narrative and different shit about the truth."

J. Prince continues to rip Wack 100 for his disrespectful antics, and he even goes as far as to call him "Officer Rat 100."

"What be real cold about it is, some people get lost along the way, and they’ll roll off a cliff with Officer Rat 100," J. Prince explains. "I don’t like the shit, man. I’m gonna calm down and let y’all talk. I don’t believe in using a rat. Some n*ggas call ‘em punks. I remember calling 'em sissies. He like a sissy to me. He’s a sissified n*gga to me. Just for the record, I don’t want all the smoke that one talking about. I know how to put all that out."

See everything that J. Prince had to say during his Million Dollaz Worth Of Game appearance below.

