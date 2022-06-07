He never misses a beat when it comes to using any opportunity to share his thoughts on the industry and everyone in it, and Wack 100 has returned with a few more. The music manager is often entangled in controversy over his hot—often unfiltered—takes, and this time, he gave a few opinions of what he thinks of Future's delivery while on Clubhouse. A clip of Wack was shared on YouTube over the weekend, however, it is unclear exactly when this conversation took place.

The audio opens with Wack speaking on 808 Mafia producer Southside and his rumored run-ins with Diddy, who has been carrying on with Yung Miami—the mother of Southside's daughter. Then, the conversation moved on to Future. "Why you saying I'm hating on Future? I'm just telling you his music is dreary and same, one-dimensional. I can't listen or watch that n*gga on no stage for a hour, bro."



"That's not hate, bro. I don't think—you gotta understand. I don't get high. Maybe you gotta be high... We talking about headlining, n*ggas coming behind Busta Rhymes, Future definitely cannot come behind Busta Rhymes's performance. It's like from one extreme to the next. Like, Busta gonna have a seizure and aneurism and a heart attack on stage. This n*gga comes up same sh*t."

They joked that if it was Ja Rule, then that would be fine. Wack added that Ja has "laid back" music, so it would fit.

"This n*gga Future, bro, his sh*t is just one pocket and that's just what it is. N*gga, even on the Drake tour, they didn't let Future do a full set. Drake came out for forty-five [minutes]. Future came out for twenty-five [minutes], and then Drake came back out!" Wack added, "I'm telling you. I started nodding out [during Future's set]!"

Do you agree with Wack 100 about Future's delivery and catalog? Listen below and weigh in.