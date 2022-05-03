Future just came through with his latest body of work, I Never Liked Youas well as the deluxe which arrived on Monday morning. While it will be an album that'll remain in rotation for the remainder of the spring and summer, if not the year, Future might have even more heat in store. This shouldn't come as a surprise as fans have previously suspected that he'd be releasing two albums back-to-back, though there's no confirmation of the conspiracy.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Apple Music, Future divulged plans to release new music before the year comes to an end. He explained that his intention is to come through with more heat but he says he wants to lay down the foundation for his artists first. "I'm going to put music out. I'm going to put more music out, but my team, you know what I'm saying, little double oh, double oh seven, then Boston Richie and just got there and really just put music out with them. They dropping next, so it's really about them. You know what I'm saying? Just showcasing the homies that's coming up behind me or whatever. Just giving them that super work ethic. But they already building their own buzz up on their own, so it's going good," he told Zane Lowe.

Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed his stand-out collaboration with Drake on "I'm On One." While the two have established an incredible relationship on wax over the years, the record simply came about after Future showed it to the Canadian rapper.

"We just did those records just because it was just the timing of it, but it was inevitable, you know what I'm saying, for it to happen like that. I'm thinking I was in LA when I recorded that song [I’m On One] I played it for him after I did it. Once it was done, I played the record for him," he added.