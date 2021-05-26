She's speaking about the highs and lows of her career and personal life, and Vivica Fox isn't holding back. The actress has had a successful career in Hollywood for decades, and with the fame has come a string of romances, including her 2003 relationship with 50 Cent. At the time, Fif's star was on a meteoric rise thanks to his megahit debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin', but his romance with Vivica quickly fizzled out, and recently, she shared why.

We previously reported on Vivica's interview with VladTV where she opened up about meeting Fif. "The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life," said Vivica. "I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast."



Mark Mainz / Staff / Getty Images

In another clip of her interview, Fox once again spoke about the alleged plans 50 Cent had to propose to her, adding that he'd purchased a 12-carat ring. "He got mad at me and turned it into a pair of earrings," she said. Vivica claimed their relationship was over after the World Music Awards because she "came back and he was on the radio saying he dumped me."

"My friend called me. I was in Baltimore filming The Salon and my friend Darrell Brown called me and said, 'Yo, your boy is on the radio blasting you,'" Fox recalled. "At first I went, 'Who?' And he was like, '50 Cent!' I was like, 'Curtis?!' He was like, 'Yeah, he's telling everybody you guys broke up.' I was like, 'We did? Huh.'"

She stated that Mr. Jackson never cut things off face-to-face and the radio mention was how their relationship ended. "That was his way, when I look back at it now. He went back to being that tough guy. We really loved each other a lot at the time."



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

Fif is now in a relationship with Jamira Haines, also known as Cuban Link, and the couple has been happily in love for some time. When TheShadeRoom reposted a clip of Vivica calling 50 Cent "the love of her life," Haines slid in the comments. ".. aww [violin emoji][smiling emoji with hearts]."

The subtle shade wasn't welcomed by commenters who joked that Haines was only about seven or eight years old when Fif and Vivica were together. Check out the new clip of Vivica Fox explaining their breakup below.