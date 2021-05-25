They've engaged in heated exchanges regarding their brief 2003 romance over the years, but it seems that Vivica Fox still has a soft spot for 50 Cent. It shocked the entertainment world to see the actress take comfort in the arms of the New York rapper, but according to Vivica, the two were a good match.

While speaking with VladTV about her life and career, Vivica touched on that time with 50 Cent and detailed why their romance came to an abrupt end all those years ago.



Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images

"We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards. 'And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,'" the actress recalled. "I was shocked... I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he's such a gentleman. He's very generous. His—I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis."

Vivica explained that for her birthday, Fif "filled my entire house with my favorite flowers." It was a huge moment in history for 50 Cent at the time as his career was at one of its many peaks. The attention put pressure on the relationship and ultimately contributed to its downfall. "I was already Vivica Fox from Independence Day, this that and the third, and he now is becoming this huge mega Rap star who is crossing over with 'In Da Club.' I was used to fame and the main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast."

"The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life," said Vivica. "I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast."

Check out Vivica Fox speaking about her romance with 50 Cent below.