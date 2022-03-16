Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J went viral this week for seemingly asking a woman to give him oral sex during a video interview. After the 50-year-old's request, he began to flirt with the interviewer as he laid shirtless in bed, inappropriately showing off his body. Slurping sounds could be overheard as the interviewer tried to keep things on the right track, but the entire thing was as messy as it could have been.

As the world continues to find out about Stevie J's latest antics, the Bad Boy producer has earned responses from Vivica A. Fox and LisaRaye on the latest episode of Cocktails with Queens, who called him "corny" and "thirsty."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images



Jennifer Lourie/Getty Images

Host Claudia Jordan asked Vivica A. Fox what she thinks about Stevie J's interview behavior and the actress responded, "Corny! Corny ass!"

LisaRaye jumped in, adding, "Thirsty! Thirsty ass. I get that you want to do the cray-cray and the play-play but that's just disrespectful to the young lady, that just shows that you have no respect. And for the interviewer, she tried to play it off but I'm sure she was like, 'What the hell!?'"

Elsewhere during the same interview, Stevie J called the interviewer a "slutbag" after she asked about his son, saying that she thought he was cute. She immediately defended herself and even told Stevie that she was a virgin, but he continued to shame her.

Do you agree with Vivica and LisaRaye that Stevie's behavior during the interview was disrespectful, thirsty, and corny? Let us know in the comments.



