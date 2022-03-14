At this point, we've come to expect this exact type of outrageousness from Stevie J, who has made a career out of this sort of behavior on reality television. The Love & Hip Hop star, who is well-known for his work with Diddy over the years, recently went viral for a new video interview with Leah's Lemonade, where he appears to ask for oral sex off-camera before slurping sounds can be overhead for the next few minutes of the interview.

The interview seemed doomed from the start as Stevie J laid in bed shirtless, flirting with the interviewer and saying, "You're a beautiful Black woman. Look at you. I'm honest."

Right after that, he told the interviewer that he was at Diddy's private island before telling somebody off-screen, "Keep s*cking me off."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

After turning his camera off for a few seconds, the 50-year-old reappeared at a new angle. Stevie went on to show off his body and the interviewer noticed an extra hand in the frame caressing the producer's stomach.

"Hold on, wait, it's a hand right there," said Leah. "Stevie, why am I in bed with you right now? You're a distraction!"

She kept the interview going, despite clearly knowing that her subject was being pleasured at the very same time. And somehow, he managed to give answers to most of her questions without losing his train of thought.

Leah shared that because of how viral the interview has gotten, many have been sliding into her DMs to share hateful messages, blaming her for Stevie's conduct during the interview. People seem to believe that she should have cut off the Zoom call once the producer started being inappropriate but she's not here for people gaslighting her and blaming her, saying, "So, there's two sides of viral, right? There's the side where you get publicity, people start to learn more about you and your brand. And then there's the dark side of going viral which is when people be sick. If you coming on my stories to try and figure out what the f*ck I'm talking about, please stop being sick, y'all are weird. I want you to watch the full video before you ask me or talk about my conduct in any clip you've seen on the internet 'cause some of y'all are sick and it's really nasty."

Watch the full interview below.

[via]