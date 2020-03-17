Are you all ready to receive a record from Vin Diesel? The action film star visited The Late Late Show with James Cordenalongside his Bloodshot co-star Eiza Gonzalez where she shared funny stories about Vin's love of music. He spoke about those days back in the 1980s where he could be found riding subways with his boombox by his side or out in the park breakdancing for tips as a street performer.

"I think that music is a huge part of making movies and I think it sets the mood," the actor said. "It does do something to the movie-making experience." James Corden then brought up Vin sharing a photo of himself to social media that showed he was at the iconic Abbey Road studios recording music. When asked if there was an album on the way, the movie star jumped up enthusiastically and yelled, "Yes, there is!"

"I gotta be honest with you James," Vin said. "My kids love when I sing and they love it so much, it's kind of like J.R.R. Tolkien. He started telling his kids little stories about hobbits and then the next thing you know he went to Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me!" Corden wanted to know what Vin Diesel could possibly be singing about in his songs, and the actor just told him he wished he could play him all of the records he has in his vault.

"I'm really lucky to have some original, great music," Vin added. "Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house, singing these songs that she hears me play. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. Sometimes they can't see the movies I'm in... So, to be able to share that, there's nothing more beautiful than that." Corden joked that he believed it was all a plot by Vin to get himself on Carpool Karaoke.

Watch a very excited Vin Diesel continuously jump out of his seat as he discusses Bloodshot and his love of music on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.