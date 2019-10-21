Vin Diesel's sticking to action films as we can see from his latest project based on the Valiant Comics character Bloodshot. The film of the same name has dropped off its official trailer that proves how Bloodshot was manufactured in a lab and later manipulated by a larger party to complete tasks that include killing certain individuals.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dave Wilson is the director behind the film and has been praised by Bloodshot co-creator Bob Layton for allowing him to take part in the creation of the film. "He is an amazingly humble man. With [Bloodshot co-creator] Kevin VanHook and I, Wilson was incredibly conscientious towards us, allowing more access to the shoot than any other director I’ve worked with," Bob told Deadline.

Bloodshot hits theatres February 21st and also stars Guy Pearce, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and more.

"The team making the Bloodshot film has never set out to make a “superhero movie,” per se. This film is going to have much more in common with action/sci-fi films like Total Recall and Robocop than it does X-Men or Deadpool," Bob added. "That’s always been the point-of-view and I don’t believe anyone on our team had any interest in emulating Marvel Studios’ films. The Valiant Universe has always marched to a different beat. Bloodshot is the perfect character to exemplify those stylistic and substantive differences."