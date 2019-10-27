We just posted on the news that Cardi B was making acting moves yet again following her debut role in Hustlers. Vin Diesel shared an Instagram video to his feed that let everyone know that the "Money" rapper was set to appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi said in the clip. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter now reports that one of Cardi B's fellow collaborators, Ozuna, will also join the film since he's just been cast in the movie as well. Like Cardi's role, Ozuna's exact placement in the movie is unknown. Vin along with John Cena and Charlize Theron will be returning the to the forthcoming movie that arrives on May 22nd, 2020.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

By the looks of it Dwayne Johnson will not apart of the new movie, something Tyrese Gibson is sure (and happy) about.

"As of now, we're not in Fast 9 because they're getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 down the road, you never know," Dwayne previously stated. "Because, look, at the end of the day, the truth is there's unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom [Vin Diesel]. It's unfinished."