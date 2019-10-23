It's been a minute since we've seen or heard from Tyrese Gibson in comparison to how present he was on social media last year when he was trashing Dwayne Johnson and going through it with his ex-wife in court. As of late, he seems to be occupying his time with family and he recently made a visit to The Wendy Williams Show to talk about his latest film Black and Blue but it didn't get talked about all that much.



As Wendy always does with her guests, she asked the questions people want to know about the most. Before asking Tyrese if he'd gained weight, to which he responded "yes," Wendy asked him plain and simple how much he pays his ex-wife in child support. "I don't wanna get into that. It's a lot," he said.

"Here's the thing. The general way to speak on it, I can't go into too many particulars. When you have a child and then there's a situation where there might be conflict, you have your approach to raising a child and they have theirs and sometimes you're far from being on the same page," he added. "I was married to this woman 12 years ago, we were married for less than a year."

On the topic of The Rock and Tyrese's very public beef with the actor, Wendy once again went there. "If you want to know how I feel about that man, it's all over the Internet," Tyrese said, trying to get out of the conversation. He did make it very clear however that Dwayne was not in the ninth upcoming Fast & Furious film.



