Cardi B is undoubtedly securing several bags. While the money was great once "Bodak Yellow" started picking up steam, she's since expanded into other ventures. She's previously talked about real estate while also getting to that movie and TV money. Now, she was previously on Love & Hip-Hop but earlier this year, she made her theatrical debut in Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez. Now, it looks like she's expanding to an even bigger film with the forthcoming Fast & Furious flick.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cardi B has landed a role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Although small, she'll be appearing in Fast & Furious 9 with Vin Diesel who helped make the announcement. Taking to Instagram, Vin Diesel shared a video of himself sitting next to Cardi B as they wrap up filming in the U.K. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi said. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.” Some bold claims to make but we'll have to wait and see.

Aside from her role in fast & Furious 9, she's currently serving as a judge on Netflix's first hip-hop competition show, Rhythm + Flow. During a recent appearance on Ellen to promote the show, she actually did tease that she had another big role on the way. Keep your eyes peeled for Fast & Furious which is expected to hit theatres in 2020.