We lost yet another extremely talented rapper this weekend after it was revealed that Los Angeles-based Drakeo The Ruler, who was viewed by many rap fans as a living legend in the city, was fatally stabbed backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival. The 28-year-old artist was reportedly pronounced dead after being stabbed in the neck.

Shortly after news broke about Drakeo's passing, the festival was canceled and Snoop Dogg, who was set to perform later in the night, left the grounds. Drakeo, who formerly beat a life sentence, was thought of to be "untouchable" to LA hip-hop fans, and his passing is a hard one to stomach.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As law enforcement investigates the situation and looks for Drakeo's killers, a video has reportedly surfaced online, showing the alleged moments before the rapper was stabbed. A fight can be seen breaking out in the backstage area, including dozens of men rushing one another. As the fight intensifies, a group of people tries to escape via the gate to the general admission area. The "Talk To Me" artist is tough to spot in the video. Some people can be seen wearing merch from YG's 4Hunnid brand, which has led to social media theories and rumors that the Compton-based rapper's crew was allegedly fighting Drakeo. That much has not been confirmed.

Drakeo's publicist, Scott Jawson, confirmed the rapper's passing in a statement to CNN, saying, "I can confirm his passing but am in shock and unable to share any further details at this time. I'll be releasing a statement from his family as soon as we're able."

Watch the alleged fight video below. Long Live The Ruler.

