Victoria Monet Returns With Witty Single, "F.U.C.K."

Soon-to-be mom and decorated singer-songwriter Victoria Monet has been a force to be reckoned with in the music industry for some time now. She has left lyrical imprints on hit records for artists such as Arianna Grande (“thank you, next,” “nasty,” “34+35,” among many others), Chris Brown (“Drunk Texting”), Chloe x Halle (“Do It”), and TWENTY88 (“On the Way”). Lately, however, the Grammy-nominated artist has been putting her own artistic output on full display.

In 2019, she began her hot streak with the release of “Ass Like That,” which came with a sultry 70s-inspired music video, and last year, she dropped “Moment” ahead of her acclaimed project Jaquar. Today, she hopes to keep that hot streak alive with her new single “F.U.C.K.”

Monet’s latest effort surprisingly dives deeper than what the title suggests. Stylistically, “F.U.C.K.” remains in line with her seductive brand of pop and R&B, but the song’s hook makes it clear that this song isn’t simply about f******. Its titular acronym actually means “friend you can keep,” and the single explores what it means to be romantically involved with someone even past sex.

Since Monet is pregnant with her first child and due any day now, there’s no word on how that will affect her musical output in 2021, but if she does end up taking a well-deserved break, “F.U.C.K.” was definitely the right single to put a temporary pin in her bubbling career.

Quotable Lyrics:

Is your favorite color blue

Cause you something like my criptonite

I think I want you to maybe

meet me at my crib tonight