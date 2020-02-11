Victoria Monét Releases Wonderfully-Airy Jam, "Moment"

Victoria Monét's pen is incredibly sharp. Proof of that is all over Ariana Grande's last album, thank u, next. Monét has songwriting credits on six of the project's tracks, including its absolute smash of a title track. As if Grande and Monét didn't produce enough bops on there, the besties returned a few months later with their infinitely-fun loosie, "MONOPOLY", on which they boast that they wrote thank u, next while bubbling off Veuve Clicquot.

While Monét's contributions to Grande's oeuvre have earned her praise, she's ready to step into the spotlight. "I really love songwriting," she explains in the video announcing her as Apple Music's latest Up Next artist. "But there comes a point where you feel like you're not seen. I want to have my people who look and feel like me represented."

Receiving this honor from Apple Music coincides with the release of her new song, "Moment", on which she fittingly declares "this your motherfucking moment." This single from her forthcoming project proves that she's not only a pop mastermind, but has a knack for crafting luscious R&B. "Moment" is wonderfully-airy, re-introducing Monét as a breath of fresh air in the industry.

Quotable Lyrics

So let me take away your pain, give me all of your emotions

Land it like a plane on my back, if you can't hold it

Life is but a dream that you manifested slowly

So fuck a fantasy, this your motherfucking moment