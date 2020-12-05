2020 might be a rather trash year but Victoria Monét is ending the year with some joyous news. The singer shared a stunning pregnancy post on Instagram earlier today revealing that she's expecting her first child. Draped in gold, Monét embodied the Goddess look for her maternity flicks as she announced that she's pregnant.

"I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen...Mom," she wrote in the caption. "Two hearts beat inside of me now...That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work."

As she expressed her excitement to her fans about the news of her pregnancy, as well as her eagerness to meet her child, she shared a beautiful open letter to her child.

"To my baby, I thank you for choosing me as your mommy! The core of me holds your life right now, and soon your life will be my core! I hold my head higher with the confidence you already gift. You are the best of me and I promise to protect you and be the best version of myself for you all ways, always. Hold my pinky with the grip of your little fingers until we can hold hands and walk through this world together rain or shine. You’re forever mine. I got you."

Monét's announcement was met with immediate excitement from some of her friends. “OH MY GOODNESS!!!! you look out of this world congrats,” Chloe X Halle wrote in the comments. Khalid, Jordyn Woods, and Ella Mai also chimed in to express their congratulations.

Big congratulations go out to Victoria Monét on her pregnancy.