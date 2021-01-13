Ever since James Harden's post-game press conference last night, it felt imminent that the superstar player would be traded away. "I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can," he said, sounding defeated as ever. "I mean, this situation is crazy. It's something that I don't think can be fixed."

Trade talks between the Nets and Sixers opened back up today, but finally, it was announced that James Harden would be headed to the Brooklyn Nets to play alongside Kevin Durant... and Kyrie Irving (if he ever shows up). On paper, they make a monster team that would contend with the best of squads in either conference, but as you know, it's still a pretty complicated situation for the Nets. As part of the deal, the Rockets received Caris LeVert and a bunch of other assets from the Nets, but LeVert has already been traded away from Houston, landing in Indiana in exchange for Victor Oladipo.

As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Victor Oladipo has been traded to the Houston Rockets for Caris LeVert, expanding the James Harden deal to include four teams.

This has surely been an exciting day for basketball fans. With some of tonight's games postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, this is exactly the sort of announcement that has got fans right back into one of the strangest seasons to date.



Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Do you think Oladipo will mesh well with the Rockets?