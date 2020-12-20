James Harden has been clouded in drama since the beginning of the NBA season as he was absent from Houston Rockets training camp, at first. Since that time, Harden has been participating in preseason games and seems to be warming up to the idea of sticking it out in Houston. Regardless, there is no doubt that he would prefer to be traded and the Rockets have been hard at work trying to find a suitor. As it stands, numerous teams have been rumored to be a part of the Harden sweepstakes, including the Heat, Nets, and Sixers.

According to Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated and ESPN, the Harden talks have picked up as of late and it seems like the Nets and the Heat are frontrunners. In fact, there is a chance a trade could be completed by Tuesday which is the official start of the season. If this were to happen, it would completely shake up the NBA.

A Heat team with Jimmy Butler and Harden would be a deadly combo although if Harden finds himself in Brooklyn with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, they would immediately become the favorites to win the title.

At this point, anything can happen so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images