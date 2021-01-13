It's official-- James Harden is officially no longer a Houston Rocket, getting traded in a blockbuster deal to the Brooklyn Nets. The move was reported on Wednesday afternoon by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-team trade also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers. The trade's details are still being revealed but for now, here's how it's looking. Brooklyn will be picking up James Harden. The Rockets will receive Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st-round draft picks, and four Nets pick swaps. The Cavs will receive Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince. Kyrie Irving, who has been missing from the Nets for the last four games, was not included in the deal and he will remain a Net.

Finally, after being disgruntled for the entirety of this season so far, Harden gets his wish to be reunited with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Hopefully, this is enough to sway Kyrie Irving back to the team, despite Stephen A. Smith urging the star player to just retire. They have the potential to be a monster team if Harden, Durant, and Irving all play at their best.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

What do you think of this trade? Do you think Harden will strive in Brooklyn? And do you think the Rockets got enough pieces in return?