Vic Mensa Inspires With His Dynamic New Project "I TAPE"

After dropping "SHELTER" with Wyclef Jean and Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa has been steadily building momentum for this moment, as he has finally released I TAPE, a seven-track project that follows in the footsteps of last fall's V Tape. As far as guest artists are concerned, I TAPE features contributions from R&B and Hip-Hop heavyweights such as Zacari, Jeremih, Chance the Rapper, Wyclef Jean, DIXSON, Tish, Eryn Allen Kane, and Wyatt Wadell. Sonically, it's one of the Chicago artist's most gorgeously-produced projects to date, and in typical Vic fashion, there is plenty of food for thought for listeners to chew on.

Throughout the seven-track project, Vic Mensa blends brutally honest introspection with compelling inspirational messages, making I TAPE a rewarding listen for both close followers of the Chicago artist's journey and those who may be feeling hopeless due to the pressing social issues of today. From corrupt police, which Vic energetically refers to as "Hoelice," to being trapped in the criminal justice system, the Roc Nation artist touches base on a lot of issues affecting Black communities in his city and beyond. "MOOSA" is one of I TAPE's standout cuts, and its outro — which boasts the powerful lyrics "Keep on existing, keep on resisting/Keep on fighting" — best captures the hopefulness that's so present on Vic's impressive new project.

Check out Vic Mensa's I TAPE below.

Tracklist:

1. INTRODUCTION (Feat. DIXSON)

2. VICTORY

3. MILLIONAIRES (feat. Tish)

4. KWAKU

5. FR33DOM (feat. Zacari)

6. MOOSA (feat. Jeremih, Eryn Allen Kane, & Wyatt Wadell)

7. SHELTER (feat. Wyclef Jean & Chance the Rapper)