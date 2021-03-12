Rockie Fresh & Vic Mensa Do The Dash On Aggressive New Track "Racer"

Having released a collab album with Casey Veggies as well as a full-length solo project, Rockie Fresh stayed busy all throughout 2020, but he isn't letting his foot off the gas quite yet. His new single "Racer" arrives nearly a month following his "Gucci" single with Tobi Lou and Jeff Kalle, and this time, the former MMG rapper is linking up with Roc Nation's outspoken artist Vic Mensa.

On "Racer," the rapper's verses are separated by a repetitive refrain built upon the line "I push the coupe like a racer," but each of their individual performances proves that Rockie Fresh's latest single is not simply a watered-down single about driving fast sports cars. Rockie's reserved verse is inspired by the dangers that come with his career, from women looking to date rappers solely for their riches to people making attempts on rappers' lives. In contrast, Vic Mensa's verse turns the aggression up a few notches, as he taunts detracts and full-on welcomes beef with an unknown adversary.

Check out the collaboration between Rockie Fresh and Vic Mensa below.

Quotable Lyrics

We ain't seen you niggas outside with your dawgs, that shit's a Scooby-Doo mystery

She in my DMs but she your BM, she swallow my kids she ain't kissing me (*smooth,* *smooth*)

It's just the Prince in me, my Ralph Lauren Purple Label

I'm making Young Money, Freeky got the DRACO

Hit yo boy up now it's blood on my 'Fazos