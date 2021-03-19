Vic Mensa Freestyles Over Clipse's "Momma I'm So Sorry" Ahead Of His 'I Tape' Release

Vic Mensa is gearing up to release his I TAPE project next week on March 26, but in the meantime, the Chicago-born artist is treating fans with a new freestyle over one of the legendary Hip-Hop duo Clipse's more obscure beats. Casual listeners of the Virginia Beach duo may be more familiar with the classic beats for "Grindin'" and "Mr. Me Too," but longtime fans of Hell Hath No Fury will undoubtedly be able to recognize the Neptunes production that Vic takes for a spin.

Released as a video on YouTube, Vic Mensa's "CLIPSE FREESTYLE" finds the HOOLIGANS rapper flexing his lyrical talents, with witty references to popular culture and grimy bars about Chicago's street life.

I TAPE follows last year's V TAPE, which leads one to believe that his forthcoming project will continue what appears to be a series of EP's that spells out his name. While fans wait to see what Vic Mensa has in store, they can expect I TAPE — which will house Vic's February single "SHELTER" with Wyclef Jean and Chance the Rapper — to arrive on streaming services on March 26.

Quotable Lyrics

Vroom, gone in the wind caramel color Benz, I ain't Jahlil but I’m fly as a pelican

No Okafor, you can’t coach the boy, been a player since I used to play with Bulbasaur

I’ve been major since I was on Hova tour

I be with Haitians like Toussaint Louverture