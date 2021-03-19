mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa Freestyles Over Clipse's "Momma I'm So Sorry" Ahead Of His 'I Tape' Release

Joshua Robinson
March 19, 2021 09:46
259 Views
11
1
Vic Mensa/Roc Nation Records, LLC/YouTubeVic Mensa/Roc Nation Records, LLC/YouTube
Vic Mensa/Roc Nation Records, LLC/YouTube

CLIPSE FREESTYLE
Vic Mensa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Vic Mensa takes over Clipse's 2006 track "Momma I'm So Sorry" for a witty new freestyle.


Vic Mensa is gearing up to release his I TAPE project next week on March 26, but in the meantime, the Chicago-born artist is treating fans with a new freestyle over one of the legendary Hip-Hop duo Clipse's more obscure beats. Casual listeners of the Virginia Beach duo may be more familiar with the classic beats for "Grindin'" and "Mr. Me Too," but longtime fans of Hell Hath No Fury will undoubtedly be able to recognize the Neptunes production that Vic takes for a spin.

Released as a video on YouTube, Vic Mensa's "CLIPSE FREESTYLE" finds the HOOLIGANS rapper flexing his lyrical talents, with witty references to popular culture and grimy bars about Chicago's street life. 

I TAPE follows last year's V TAPE, which leads one to believe that his forthcoming project will continue what appears to be a series of EP's that spells out his name. While fans wait to see what Vic Mensa has in store, they can expect I TAPE — which will house Vic's February single "SHELTER" with Wyclef Jean and Chance the Rapper — to arrive on streaming services on March 26.

Quotable Lyrics

Vroom, gone in the wind caramel color Benz, I ain't Jahlil but I’m fly as a pelican
No Okafor, you can’t coach the boy, been a player since I used to play with Bulbasaur
I’ve been major since I was on Hova tour
I be with Haitians like Toussaint Louverture

Vic Mensa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  1
  259
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Vic Mensa
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Vic Mensa Freestyles Over Clipse's "Momma I'm So Sorry" Ahead Of His 'I Tape' Release
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject