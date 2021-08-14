As the pandemic continues to escalate in the wake of the delta variant, movie studios are rethinking their release dates. We most likely won't see another nationwide shutdown on the level of 2020, however, some states are still ramping up restrictions.

New York City and Los Angeles, two of the biggest movie markets in the world, are still battling with restrictions. And that may possibly be why Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed yet again.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures has announced plans to delay the theatrical release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The sequel, which has been delayed multiple times, was set to open on Sept. 24 in the U.S. and will now debut on Oct. 15.

Starring Tom Hardy, the first Venom was a pleasant surprise for comic fans. Although it wasn't the best comic film ever, it still had good humor, a small and contained storyline, and great action. It made $855 million at the global box office, prompting the production of a sequel. The sequel will star Hardy,Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis took over directing duties from Ruben Fleischer. Fans are excited to see Harrelson as Carnage, the violent offspring of Venom. Looks like they will have to wait just a little longer.