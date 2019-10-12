On Friday, Naomie Harris was profiled by The Guardian and during a part of the coinciding interview, she opens up about being sexually assaulted during her 20s.

The assault took place during an audition early in her career. "I was in an audition and he put his hand up my skirt," she said. "What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything at all because he was—he is—such a huge star." She did not expand on the identity of the star.

Harris thanks her impressive education for a reason she’s been able to avoid misogyny in Hollywood saying, “I think there is the immediate assumption that you have a brain. Which is not necessarily true if you go to Oxbridge, as I’ve discovered.” She also goes on to mention a “massive shift.” She thinks “Men know that they absolutely cannot get away with things now that they wouldn’t even have thought about before.”

Harris is set to star in the upcoming film, Black and Blue. She plays a rookie cop in New Orleans who inadvertently captures the shooting of a young drug dealer on her bodycam. Black and Blue hits theaters on October 25th. Check out the trailer below.