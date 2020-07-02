New York and Los Angeles are back to implementing a quarantine lockdown as restaurants, bars, and public spaces are being closed after there were surges in COVID-19 cases, but Texas... well, Texas is hosting a Vanilla Ice concert. This weekend, Americans will celebrate Independence Day on July 4, and the holiday usually is a vacation favorite filled with red, white, and blue attire. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused this year's festivities to be curbed, but that hasn't stopped some places from continuing on with their celebrations.



Mark Davis / Staff / Getty Images

According to reports, Vanilla Ice will be headlining a 4th of July concert in Austin, Texas. While public gatherings and concerts have been paused all over the country—if not the world—the "Independence Day Throwback Party" was able to move forward after organizers found a legal loophole. "The venue — Emerald Point Bar & Grill, located on the shores of Lake Travis — is technically a restaurant, even though it also has a large capacity outdoor general admission concert space," Entertainment Weekly reports. "So fans don't have to collaborate with or listen to current recommended coronavirus guidelines that seek to eliminate large crowds." The venue is selling 2,500 tickets, which is approximately half of its capacity.

Regardless of the fallout and potential spread of coronavirus in such a space, Vanilla Ice is excited to hit the stage along with Color Me Badd. “I can’t wait to get back to this," the rapper wrote on Instagram. "The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. We had 5.0's, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne's World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan ... Mortal Kombat is still better than Fortnight ... the last of the great decades.”

[via]