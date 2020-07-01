Yesterday on Twitter, Ice-T revealed that Coco Austin’s father, Steve Austin, has been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Ice-T tweeted a picture of his father-in-law in an Arizona hospital wearing an oxygen mask and hospital gown. “Coco’s father checked into the Hospital yesterday,” he captioned the picture.

Arizona broke the record for the most single-day coronavirus infections by state, clocking in 3,858 new cases on Sunday.

A Twitter user pointed out that Ice-T came across as not being “too concerned” in his tweet. The rapper replied, “You don’t sound too SMART.. Dumbf—k.”

Coco tweeted about her father’s hospitalization as well: “My, tough as an ox dad, the 1 that never goes to a doctor, the 1 that doesn’t even take Tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, [we’re] talkin about the original Steve Austin, is in the ICU for #covid19.”

“All the people that say it can’t happen to your family, think again,” she continued.

Coco recently posted Instagram photos of Steve for Father’s Day in which he appears healthy and lively. “Fathers Day with my dad is always special! Nice day for BBQ and watching movies. He’s the original Steve Austin… LOVE YOU ALWAYS!” wrote Coco in the caption.

