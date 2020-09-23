It's been a difficult few days for Vanessa Bryant. The widow of Kobe Bryant has been rebuilding after the tragic loss of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant when unexpectedly, Vanessa's mother Sofia Laine took part in an interview where she claimed Vanessa kicked her out of her home and took away her vehicle. Vanessa came forward to respond to the allegations, denying any ill-treatment of Laine, and it looks as if she's trying to put the controversy behind her as she revisits fond memories of her late husband.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

On Instagram, Vanessa shared a few images that featured Kobe Bryant memorabilia that she holds near and dear. "#Keepsakes All Star Game 2002," she wrote over the image of Kobe's shoes and jersey. In another post, she shows a bundle of items that she said belonged to Kobe, but added he later had to purchase because it went up for auction.

She even posted a "#Keepsake" selfie: "My baby's Lakers Jacket #teenageyears" she wrote alongside yellow and purple heart emojis. We can only imagine the treasure trove of items stored away in the Bryant household. Check out a few memories that Vanessa Bryant shared below.