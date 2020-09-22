An already tragic year has become even more upsetting for Vanessa Bryant. In January, the basketball wife lost husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant in a helicopter accident that also took the lives of seven other people. Last week, we reported on the news that Vanessa's mother, Sofia Laine, sat down with reporters and accused her daughter of not only kicking her out of her home, but taking Sofia's car away from her, as well. Today (September 21), Sofia's full interview aired on Univision, and Vanessa Bryant reportedly issued a statement regarding her mother's allegations.

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” Vanessa reportedly said. “She has removed all her diamond jewelery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony."

Vanessa also added that her mother "has not been physically present or emotionally supportive" since Kobe and Gianna passed away. “Now I see what is most important to my mother and it’s more than painful." Her statement closed with Vanessa Bryant hoping that this interview would be the last that her mother gives and the disclosure of their "personal information ends here."

[via]