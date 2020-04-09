Kobe Bryant's legacy will forever live on thanks to just how many lives he impacted throughout his career. Aside from basketball, Kobe was making waves off of the court thanks to his big win at the Oscars. Meanwhile, he had also started his own children's book series called The Wizenard. Just last week, The Wizenard: Season One, made its debut at bookstores everywhere and has already become a huge success, finding its way onto the New York Times Best Sellers list.

In light of this recent success, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram where she thanked fans for the support and described how Kobe would have felt about this honor. "My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy," she wrote.

Bryant received yet another accolade recently as it was revealed that he would be inducted into the basketball hall of fame. Vanessa spoke about that honor last weekend, saying "We are extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate. This is definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here."

Needless to say, Bryant's spirit lives on in all of the projects he was working on.