Prior to his untimely passing, Kobe Bryant was working on a plethora of projects that were making a huge difference in the world. One of the things Kobe was passionate about was getting kids to read and that's exactly what he was doing with his "Wizenard" series which took a fantasy approach to the world of basketball. The Wizenard Series: Season One was released today and inside of the book, was a quote from Bryant that read: "To young athletes who commit to doing the hard work. The process always pays off."

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram today where she celebrated the release of the book while also paying tribute to her late husband. Kobe was very passionate about this project and you can tell that Vanessa felt the love he put into the books.

"Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. The #Wizenard Series: Season One is OUT NOW," Vanessa wrote.

If you have a little one in your life who loves basketball and is starting to get into books, this latest Kobe book could be a great way to introduce them to literature. Bryant's memory still lives on his projects outside of basketball and it's incredible to see the support he continues to receive following his passing.