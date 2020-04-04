Kobe Bryant had one of the most successful basketball careers of all time and following his death, numerous fans and players made it a point to remind everyone of just how great he was. Over the past few months, there have been various tributes to the fallen star although none are as important as his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. It was reported last night that Kobe would be given the honor alongside Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan although today, it became official.

Vanessa Bryant was interviewed following the announcement and gave an emotional response about what this means to their family. Bryant was sitting next to her and Kobe's oldest daughter, Natalia.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor, and we're extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here," Bryant said.

From there, the Lakers also issued a statement in which they said: "All of us can trust that this basketball Hall of Fame honor is one Kobe would, and will, deeply appreciate."

Needless to say, Kobe will now have his rightful place amongst the best basketball players of all time.

