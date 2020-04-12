Vanessa Bryant shared some heartwarming footage of her daughters Bianka and Capri getting a head start on the Easter festivities this year, their first without husband and father, Kobe Bryant, and daughter and sister, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, since their tragic deaths in January. Vanessa and her three girls have been a pillar of strength since losing Kobe and Gigi in a horrific helicopter accident earlier this year. It's never easy to spend a holiday without your loved ones who have passed, but it looks like the Bryant ladies are making the most of the somber weekend.

On Saturday, Vanessa posted a video on Instagram of 3-year-old Bianka trying to smash open a big blue Easter egg with baby Capri watching closeby. Despite Bianka's best efforts, Vanessa decides to take matters into her own hands (literally) by using the hammer to help Bianka crack open the egg, which was sent to them by famous florist, Jeff Leatham. After pulling out a bunch of confetti, tons Easter treats are revealed to be inside the gift.

Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

Although the oldest Bryant daughter, 17-year-old Natalia, does not make an appearance in the brief clip, there's no doubt she'll be spending Easter with them. Happy Easter to this beautiful family! Our thoughts are with them.